6 arrested for murder of man on suspicion of practicing witchcraft in Jharkhand’s Chatra district

Chatra, Sep 12 (PTI) Police have arrested six persons in connection with the alleged lynching of a 50-year-old man on suspicion of practicing witchcraft in Jharkhand’s Chatra district, officials said on Friday.

Tandwa Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Prabhat Ranjan Barwar told reporters that 50-year-old Dharmadev Oraon, a native of Banpur Khunti village in Tandwa, was murdered by villagers on accusation of practicing witchcraft on Wednesday night.

"According on the complaint by the victim's wife, Bariyo Devi, a mob barged into their house late Wednesday night, accusing her husband of practicing witchcraft. They allegedly held him with an iron rod, cut his tongue with a knife, and beat him to death using sticks. His body was then allegedly burnt the same night," Barwar told reporters.

"As soon as the complaint was lodged on Thursday, we arrested six persons identified as Ajay Oraon (35), Kamlesh Oraon (23), Vinay Oraon (22), Churaman Oraon (21), Kunwar Oraon (28), Mukesh Oraon (22), all residents of Banpur Khunti Tola," police said.

Based on their information, the blood-soaked iron rod, knife used in cutting the tongue and sticks used in beating have been seized, the police official said.

All the accused have been remanded to judicial custody while search continues for the others, police said. PTI CORR ANB MNB