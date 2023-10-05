6 arrested for rape in Jharkhand

Chaibasa (Jharkhand), Oct 5 (PTI) Six people, including three minors, were arrested for allegedly raping two teenage girls in West Singhbhum district, a senior police officer said on Thursday.

Advertisment

The incident took place last week, but it was reported on Tuesday, SP Ashutosh Shekhar said.

A case in this regard was registered after the girls, aged around 16 years, narrated the incident to their parents.

A police team nabbed the accused, named in the FIR, within 24 hours after the case was lodged in this regard, the SP said.

Further investigation is underway. PTI BS RBT