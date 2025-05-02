6 arrested for stabbing man to death in Delhi's Sultanpuri

New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) Three men who allegedly stabbed a man to death in the Sultanpuri area of outer Delhi have been arrested, police said on Friday.

Six men in all were have been arrested in connection with the killing, they said.

Ritik, 19, Rahul, 23, and Nikhil, 19, all of them with a history of violent crimes, were arrested near a big drain in the area.

Akhil, 30, Karan, 27, and Anurag, 23 -- all three connected with the Bhola gang -- were arrested Thursday from near Japanese Park in Rohini.

On Wednesday, Suraj, the victim, was brought to Mangolpuri's Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital with stab wounds and was declared dead, police said.

On a tip-off, Ritik, Rahul, and Nikhil were identified as the assailants and apprehended from the same area.

During interrogation, the three admitted to stabbing Suraj over a long-standing bad blood.

Suraj was on his way to a wedding when he was intercepted by the three and stabbed.

Ritik was found involved in two cases, Rahul in five, and Nikhil was apprehended as a juvenile in three cases, including robbery.

On Thursday, police laid a trap near the Japanese Park, and arrested three more history-sheeters.

"Akhil is a repeat offender with over 14 previous cases, while Karan is involved in three cases, and Anurag has two prior cases against him. All three are close aides of jailed gangster Mukesh alias Bhola, who is currently in judicial custody in an attempt to murder case," a Crime Branch officer said. PTI BM BM VN VN