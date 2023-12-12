6 arrested in Delhi for robbing UP couple of Rs 50 lakh

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested six people for allegedly robbing a couple of Rs 50 lakh which they were carrying to purchase jewellery, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Special Commissioner of Police (crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said the couple from Uttar Pradesh had filed a complaint at the Anand Vihar police station here about the robbery on November 28.

Upon reaching the Anand Vihar railway station, the couple hired an auto-rickshaw for Chandni Chowk. After travelling some distance in the three-wheeler, its driver asked the couple to board the other auto which was coming behind them and they would be taken to their destination, the police officer said.

The couple noticed that the second auto already had two passengers and refused to board it. However, the driver of the first autorickshaw took their two bags containing Rs 50 lakh and put them in the other vehicle, following which the couple had to board the second auto, he said.

After travelling a few kilometres in the second auto, the driver stopped the vehicle, threatened the couple and then he and the other two passengers fled with the bangs containing the money, Yadav said.

He said the arrested accused have been identified as Shahzad (45), Sayyed (38), Jameel (42), Arshad (36), Lalita Prasad (52), and Shamim (36).

"These men were arrested from different places in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi and Rs 31.46 lakh cash has been recovered from them so far," the police officer said, adding that further investigation into the matter was underway. PTI BM BM NSD NSD