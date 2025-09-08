6 arrested in illegal sand mining case on outskirts of Patna

Patna, Sept 8 (PTI) Six people were arrested in connection with illegal sand mining in Bihta on the outskirts of Patna city on Monday, police said.

Those arrested were members of the Anish Kumar gang, and were involved in illegal sand mining and extortion in Amnabad on the bank of the Sone river, they said.

A .315 bore semi-automated rifle, a country-made pistol, and 49 live cartridges were seized from them, Patna SSP Kartikeya K Sharm said.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team led by Patna City SP (West) Bhanu Pratap Singh raided the Amnabad area, he said "On seeing the policemen, the gangsters started fleeing on boats. The personnel chased them on a boat and nabbed all six accused," he added.

Those arrested were identified as Chotu Kumar, Biteshwar Kumar, Satyam Kumar, Aakash Kumar, Rohit Kumar and Vikash Kumar, police said.

A manhunt is underway for their associates, they said.

Last month, four people were arrested with an AK-47 rifle from the same locality for their alleged involvement in illegal sand mining. PTI PKD SOM