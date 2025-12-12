6 arrested in Jharkhand with contraband worth over Rs 21.50 lakh

Ranchi/Chatra, Dec 12 (PTI) Six suspected drug peddlers were arrested and contraband worth around Rs 21.60 lakh was seized in separate operations in Jharkhand, police said on Friday.

In Ranchi, four people were held after a raid in Kumhar Toli, where 33.18 gm of brown sugar was recovered, they said.

DSP (Kotwali) Prakash Soy said two of the accused have criminal records.

In a separate operation in Chatra district, police arrested two persons near Lotar Dam and seized 3.12 kg of opium.

Superintendent of Police Sumit Kumar Agarwal said the duo was involved in smuggling activities.

FIRs have been registered in both cases under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, police added. PTI CORR RPS RBT