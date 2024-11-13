6 Bangladeshis apprehended in Assam's Karimganj, sent back

Guwahati, Nov 13 (PTI) Six Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended in Assam's Karimganj district and handed over to the authorities of that country at the border.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared the information in a post on X.

"Striking illegal infiltration... 6 illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators were apprehended in Karimganj by @assampolice and sent back across the border," he said.

Assam's Karimganj, Cachar, Dhubri and South Salmara-Mankachar districts share 267.5 km border with Bangladesh.

Sarma said the foreign nationals were identified as Tarique Anowar, Dayal Mall, Monu Mall, Shajahan Mia, Jainab Sapuria and Khalimur Mall. PTI TR TR SOM