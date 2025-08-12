6 bills passed in UP Assembly amid SP protests

Lucknow, Aug 12 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Tuesday passed six bills, including the Uttar Pradesh Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and the UP Public Records Bill, 2025, amid protests by the members of the Samajwadi Party.

Speaker Satish Mahana announced the passage of the bills after voice votes on the second day of the Monsoon Session.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna, while moving the GST Amendment Bill, said such legislation is first passed by the Centre and then by state governments.

He added that the measure aims to ensure uniformity and facilitate taxpayers. Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh, speaking on the UP Public Records Bill, said it holds public importance as it seeks to secure records in various courts.

Other bills passed were the UP Repealing Bill, 2025, the UP Private Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2025, the UP Private Universities (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025, and the UP Motor Vehicles Taxation (Amendment) Bill, 2025.