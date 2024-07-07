6 booked for bid to extort Rs 15 lakh from truck driver in Thane

Thane, Jul 7 (PTI) Police have registered a case against six persons who allegedly posed as journalists and demanded Rs 15 lakh from a truck driver for allowing his iron rods-laden vehicle to pass from Thane in Maharashtra, an official said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Friday morning when the truck was proceeding from Panvel in Navi Mumbai through the Nhava Sheva road towards Jaipur in Rajasthan.

The accused waylaid the truck below a bridge at Rajnoli Naka in Bhiwandi area here at around 5 am, the official from Kongaon police station said.

They identified themselves as journalists and made a demand of Rs 15 lakh from the driver for allowing the truck to proceed further, he said.

The truck driver later approached the police with a complaint, based on which an FIR was registered against six persons, including two unidentified, under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official said.

A probe was on into the case, the police said. PTI COR GK