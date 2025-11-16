6 booked for blocking devotees from entering illegal Sanjauli mosque in Shimla

Shimla, Nov 16 (PTI) Six people, including four women, have been booked for allegedly barring devotees from offering prayers at the Sanjauli mosque here, which was declared illegal by the court, police said on Sunday.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Friday when several people, hailing from other states, were headed to the mosque to offer prayers. The accused, associated with Devbhoomi Sangharsh Samiti, stopped them.

Police personnel arrived at the spot to resolve the issue; however, the accused continued to oppose the devotees.

They raised slogans while asking Muslims to show their IDs, questioning how they could offer prayers in a mosque that was declared illegal and ordered to be demolished, the police said.

The women said they would not allow Muslims to pass by their houses, alleging that they peered inside their homes.

A video of the incident went viral on social media.

Taking cognisance of the issue, the accused were booked for disturbing communal harmony and law and order, the police said, adding that further investigation is underway. PTI COR ANM ANM ANM