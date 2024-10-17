6 booked for duping job aspirants of Rs 1.31 crore in Navi Mumbai

Thane, Oct 17 (PTI) Police have registered a case against six persons for allegedly cheating several job aspirants of Rs 1.31 crore in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai township, an official said on Thursday.

The accused contacted 20 persons with the promise of clerical jobs in the Indian Railways. Between September 2022 and April 2023, they collected Rs 1.31 crore from the job aspirants through digital payments and cash transactions, the official from Kharghar police station said.

One of the accused misappropriated the money collected for personal use, specifically for constructing a house in Kolhapur.

When the victims, all residents of Kharghar in Navi Mumbai, enquired about job placements, the accused became unresponsive and failed to return the money, the official said.

Realising they had been duped, the victims approached the police.

Based on a complaint, the Kharghar police on Monday registered an FIR against six persons under various Indian Penal Code sections, including 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), the official said.

The police were working to track down the accused, he added. PTI COR GK