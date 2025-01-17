6 booked for extorting money from commuters to pass through Punjab village

Patiala, Jan 17 (PTI) Six people have been booked by the Punjab Police for allegedly taking money from commuters to pass through Mahru village in Punjab's Patiala district, an official said on Friday.

The action followed after a video went viral on social media in which three individuals could be seen forcing a cab driver to pay Rs 200 to pass through the village.

Patiala Senior Superintendent of Police Nanak Singh said that upon taking cognizance of the incident, in which money was being demanded by some villagers from commuters, a case of extortion has been registered under Section 308(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The case has been registered against Baljinder Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Harvinder Singh and three unknown persons at Julka police station.

"We are also examining the role of the village Sarpanch and Panchayat in the matter," said the SSP. PTI COR CHS ARD ARD