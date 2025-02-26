6 booked for Rs 3.25 lakh power theft in Thane

Thane, Feb 26 (PTI) Police have registered a case against six tenants of a chawl in Maharashtra's Thane district on charges of power theft of Rs 3.25 lakh, officials said on Wednesday.

Officials of a power supply company visited the chawl (row tenement) at Nadi Naka in Bhiwandi area for an inspection on January 23 and found the six tenents had drawn power directly from a nearby electric pole with the help of a wire, an official from Shanti Nagar police station said.

It was estimated that the six accused illegally drew a total of 10,699 units of power valued at Rs 3.25 lakh in one year till January 2025, he said.

Based on a complaint by power supply company official, an FIR was registered on Monday against the six accused under provisions of the Electricity Act 2003, the police said. PTI COR GK