6 booked in Haryana's Nuh for 'defaming' Congress MLA on social media

Gurugram, Aug 3 (PTI) Six people were booked in Nuh here for allegedly posting "defamatory" content against Congress's Ferozpur Jhirka MLA Mamman Khan, police on Sunday said.

An FIR was filed on Friday at the Nagina Police Station on the complaint of the MLA's brother, Mustkeem Khan, in connection with the matter.

Three of the six accused were identified as Sahir, Jakaria, and Abbar.

As it happened, Mamman Khan had raised the matter of slaughterhouses in Mewat.

On Friday, some people protested at the Nuh grain market against illegal slaughterhouses, and criticised Mamman Khan on social media.

"We have registered an FIR against six persons and are investigating the matter. The accused will be arrested soon," Nagina Police Station SHO Praveen Kumar said. PTI COR VN VN