6 booked in Thane for duping 50 investors of Rs 10 crore

Thane, Aug 8 (PTI) Police have registered a case against six persons and their companies in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly cheating nearly 50 persons of more than Rs 10 crore by promising them higher returns on investments, an official said on Thursday.

The accused lured the victims between October 2016 and March 2024 by assuring them 14 to 18 per cent returns on investments.

After some persons invested money in their schemes, the accused initially paid them returns but later failed to keep the promise, the official from Dombivli police station said.

A farmer from Mangaon in neighbouring Raigad district allegedly lost Rs 51.8 lakh. Around 50 investors have been duped of more than Rs 10 crore in a similar manner, the police said.

Based on the farmer's complaint, the police registered an FIR on Tuesday under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (In Financial Establishments) Act. PTI COR GK