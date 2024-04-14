6 busses catch fire in private school in Delhi's Dwarka

New Delhi, Apr 14 (PTI) Six buses parked at a private school in Delhi's Dwarka area caught fire on Sunday, officials of the Delhi Fire Services said.

The blaze, which broke out in two busses, later spread to four more and two room in the ground floor of the school building, they said.

A call regarding blaze at R D Rajpal Public School in Dwarka sector-9 was received at 2.53 pm, they said.

"Eight fire tenders were pressed into service. The reason behind fire is yet to be ascertained. Operation is still going on," an official said.

According to officials, the flames, which spread to four more busses and two room in the ground floor, was extinguished at 4.35 pm.

"Our cooling operation is still going on and the matter was informed to the police to know cause of the fire," the official said. PTI BM NB NB