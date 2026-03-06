Imphal (PTI): Six candidates from Manipur have cleared the Civil Services Examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).
They are Calvin Ginminlien Zou, Wahengbam Renudhar Singh, Th Vapani John, Rahul Moirangthem, Liangousang Vualnam and Ningthoujam Rishikant Singh.
Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh said it was a matter of pride that six candidates from the state have qualified in the examination.
"Hearty congratulations to the successful candidates for their remarkable achievement. As they embark on their public service journey, we wish them all the best and anticipate their valuable contributions to the nation," he said in a post on X.
A total of 958 candidates qualified in the examination, the results of which were declared on Friday. They have been recommended for appointment to different central civil services.
The civil services examination is conducted annually in three stages -- preliminary, main and interview -- to select officers for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.
Anuj Agnihotri topped the examination, while Rajeshwari Suve M and Akansh Dhull bagged the second and third ranks, respectively.