6 cattele sheds gutted on Diwali night in Himachal's Bilaspur

Bilaspur (HP), Nov 1(PTI) Property worth lakhs was burnt following incidents of fire at two places in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district during Diwali on Thursday night, officials said on Friday.

Four cowsheds (gaushalas) were burnt due to fire in Shamsaay village of Lahdi Sarel Panchayat under Bharari sub-tehsil of Bilaspur district.

Fortunately, with the help of local people, the cattle tied inside the cattle shed were taken out in time, said an official.

In the second fire incident, two families in Harlog village of Ghumarvi sub-division suffered losses as a residential room, kitchen and two cattle sheds connected with the house were gutted in fire.

The cause of the both the fire incidents was not known yet but locals believe that bursting of crackers led to the mishaps. PTI COR BPL KSS KSS