6 children among 8 stuck in school bus on flooded Mumbai road; rescued

Mumbai: A school bus carrying six children and two staffers got stuck on a waterlogged road in Mumbai after heavy rains on Monday, following which police rushed to the spot and rescued them, officials said.

Due to the incessant rains, the schools conducting morning shifts declared a half-day and students were allowed to go early.

A private school bus carrying six children and two staffers got stuck at an inundated spot in Matunga area of central Mumbai for more than half-an-hour.

After being alerted, the Matunga police rushed to the spot and rescued them, an official said.

The children were then taken to the Matunga Police Station for safety reasons, he said.

In view of the heavy rains causing water-logging and reduced visibility in some areas, the Mumbai Police in a post on X appealed to the people to avoid non-essential travel, plan commute with care and step out only if necessary.

"Our officials and staff are on high alert and ready to assist. In case of any emergency, please dial 100 / 112 / 103. Your safety always comes first," the police said.

In light of the incessant showers lashing Mumbai and a 'red' alert issued by the IMD, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation declared a holiday for all schools and colleges in the city operating in the second shift (post 12 noon).