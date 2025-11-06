6 cloth traders duped of Rs 2.5 crore in Thane; 3 persons booked

Thane, Nov 6 (PTI) The Thane police have registered a case against three persons for allegedly cheating six cloth merchants of goods valued at Rs 2.5 crore, officials said on Thursday.

The accused placed large cloth orders with the victims, all from Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district, between July and August. After the receipt of the consignment, the accused failed to make payments and later went out of contact, Bhiwandi's senior police inspector Janardhan Sonawane said.

A 66-year-old cloth merchant, who is one of the victims, filed a police complaint after losing a substantial amount.

Based on the complaint, the police registered an FIR on November 3 against three persons -- one from neighbouring Palghar district and two from Surat in Gujarat -- under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 318(4) (cheating) and 3(5) (common intention), the official said.

No arrest has been made so far, he said, adding that a probe is on into the case.