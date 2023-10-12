6 coaches of Delhi-Kamakhya North East Express derail near Raghunathpur station in Bihar's Buxar

Buxar (Bihar), Oct 11 (PTI) Six coaches of 12506 Delhi-Kamakhya North East Express derailed near the Raghunathpur station in Bihar's Buxar district on Wednesday, a railway official said.

Advertisment

The derailment occurred at 9:53 pm and there was no immediate word on the number of casualties, the official added.

The 23-coach train had departed the Anand Vihar terminal in Delhi at 7:40 am on Wednesday.

Relief measures were initiated immediately after the incident, with ambulances and doctors rushing to the site.

Advertisment

A scratch rake has been despatched from Patna to ferry passengers from the accident site, the official said. A scratch rake is a temporary rake with similar configuration as the original train.

"Medical teams have been sent to the spot," Deepak Kumar, Inspector, Railway Police Force, told reporters, adding that the district administration had alerted local hospitals in Buxar town.

Though preliminary reports suggest no casualty so far, there is information that some passengers might have sustained minor injuries, Chief Public Relations officer of the East Central Railway Birendra Kumar said.

"We have sent rescue and medical teams to the spot. The railways has also issued emergency helpline numbers for passengers. These are 9771449971 (Patna), 8905697493 (Danapur), 8306182542 (Ara), 8306182542 and 7759070004," he said. PTI COR PKD JP/SKU RC