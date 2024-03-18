6 cubs born to cheetah Gamini at Kuno park, not 5: Union minister Bhupender Yadav

Bhopal: The African cheetah 'Gamini' has given birth to six cubs at the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district, and not five as reported previously, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Monday.

On March 10, Yadav shared the information that the five-year-old South African cheetah gave birth to five cubs at the Kuno National Park (KNP).

In a post on his official X account on Monday morning, Yadav said, "Gamini's legacy leaps forward! There is no end to joy: It is not five, but six cubs! A week after the news of five cubs born to Gamini, it is now confirmed that Gamini, the South African cheetah mother, has given birth to six cubs, a record of sorts for a first-time mother." The minister also shared the visuals of cheetah Gamini's six cubs.

With this, the cheetah count at the KNP has increased to 27, including 14 cubs.

In March last year, cheetah Jwala (Namibian name Siyaya) had given birth to four cubs but only one managed to survive. Jwala gave birth to her second litter of four cubs in January this year, which was followed by cheetah Aasha delivering three cubs.

Under the ambitious cheetah reintroduction project, eight Namibian cheetahs, comprising five females and three males, were released into enclosures at the KNP on September 17 2022.

In February 2023, another 12 cheetahs were brought to the park from South Africa. Gamini is part of the group brought from South Africa.

Since March last year, 10 cheetahs, including three cubs born to Jwala, have died.