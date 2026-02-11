6 dead in road crash in Rajasthan's Dausa

Jaipur, Feb 11 (PTI) Six men were killed when a car in which they were travelling collided with a truck in Dausa district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred late Tuesday night when the victims were returning from a programme in Abhaneri village.

According to the police, the driver lost control of the car, jumped the divider, and collided head-on with the truck.

The victims were identified as Ankit, Samay Singh, Lokesh, Naveen, Dilkhush, and Manish.

All six were friends and belonged to Kalkho village of Dausa, the police said.