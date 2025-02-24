6 deputy commissioners among eight IAS officers shifted in Punjab

Chandigarh, Feb 24 (PTI) The Punjab government on Monday transferred eight IAS officers, including six deputy commissioners, with immediate effect.

According to an order, Poonamdeep Kaur has been posted as Faridkot deputy commissioner, replacing Vineet Kumar who will be the new managing director of the Punjab State Warehousing Corporation.

Komal Mittal has been posted as Mohali DC, replacing Aashika Jain, who will be the new Hoshiarpur DC.

Ankurjeet Singh has been posted as SBS Nagar DC while T Benith has been given the charge of Barnala DC, according to the order. Viraj Shyamkran Tidke is the new Malerkotla DC, it said. PTI CHS RHL