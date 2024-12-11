6 drug smugglers held in UP

Barabanki (UP), Dec 11 (PTI) Six people were arrested for allegedly smuggling drugs on Wednesday, police said.

Police recovered 600 grams of smack worth around Rs 60 lakh in the international market and cash of Rs 23.72 lakh from them, they said.

Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested Subham Pathak, Ashish, Dharmraj, Durgesh Rawat, Vinod and Jeet Bahadur, Superintendent of Police, Dinesh Kumar Singh said. During interrogation, Pathak confessed to his involvement in drugs smuggling.

Further investigation is underway, Singh said. PTI COR ABN HIG