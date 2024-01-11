6 'dry days' in Delhi till March 29: Officials

New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) The Delhi government has declared six 'dry days', including Republic Day on January 26, for the last quarter of the current financial year, officials said on Thursday.

Advertisment

In an order, the Excise department said Republic Day on January 26, Guru Ravidas Jayanti on February 24, Swami Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti on March 6, Maha Shivaratri on March 8, Holi on March 25, and Good Friday on March 29 will be dry days during which the sale of alcohol will be prohibited.

Meanwhile, several BJP leaders, including Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, have demanded that January 22 -- when the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya will be held -- be declared a dry day.

No decision has been taken by the government in this regard, officials said. PTI VIT RHL