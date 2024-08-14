6 firefighters injured in a cylinder blast in Karol Bagh

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) Six firefighters suffered burn wounds due to an LPG cylinder blast while putting out a blaze in central Delhi's Karol Bagh area on Wednesday, an official said.

A call was received about a fire at a three-storey building in Karol Bagh on 1.36 pm and at least eight fire tenders were pressed into service.

"While our fire fighters were conducting dousing operation inside the building, an LPG cylinder took off due to which they suffered with injuries," an official of Delhi Fire Service said.

The firefighters were taken to BLK hospital where they are under treatment.

The injured have been identified as fire station officer Batti Lal and fire operators Deepankar, Sandeep, Abhijeet, Rahul Rana, and Pradeep.

A short circuit was likely the reason that caused the fire, which was controlled within two hours, he said.