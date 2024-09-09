6 gates of Jayakwadi dam to be lifted was water stock reaches 97 pc

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Sep 9 (PTI) Authorities have decided to lift six gates of the Jayakwadi dam in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district on Monday afternoon to release water after continuous inflow in the reservoir, an official said.

Due to rain in catchment areas of the Godavari river, water stock in the Jayakwadi dam reached 97.3 per cent of the storage capacity in the morning, the official told PTI.

The inflow of water is still on, hence the irrigation department has decided to lift six gates of the dam by six inches each. Water will be released at 3,144 cusec (cubic foot per second) into the Godavari river, the official said.

The water discharge may be increased or decreased based on the inflow.

Currently, 500 cusec water was being released from the right canal of Jayakwadi towards the Majalgaon dam in Beed district, an official said.

The water stock in 11 major reservoirs of the state's Marathwada region reached 85.39 per cent of the storage capacity on Monday, compared to 43.2 per cent on this day last year.

Currently, water is being discharged from the Nimn Dudhna (1,016 cusec), Siddheshwar (1,645 cusec), Penganga (2,034 cusec), Manar (1,600 cusec) and Vishnupuri (11,407 cusec) reservoirs of the region, as per an official. PTI AW GK