6 get life imprisonment for killing man in 2023

Ballia (UP), Oct 7 (PTI) A court here sentenced six people to life imprisonment on Monday for killing a man in 2023 and seriously injuring two others, a police officer said on Monday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Vikrant Veer said Additional District Judge Harishchandra, after hearing both sides of the case, convicted the six accused in the case and imposed a fine of Rs 16,000 each.

The accused were identified as Vijay Kumar Yadav, Virju, Rajesh Yadav, Ramkrishna Yadav, Suman, and Kalpanath.

According to the prosecution, on the night of April 15, 2023, in Bhitha Bhuwari village, Anil Yadav, his uncle Udaybhan, and cousin Shailendra were attacked with sticks, clubs, and a spear by their relatives, resulting in severe injuries to all three.

Anil Yadav died while being taken to Mau Trauma Centre for treatment, the officer said.

Based on a complaint filed by Sushil Yadav, a case was registered against the six accused under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

After investigation, the police filed a charge sheet against the accused in the court, he said.

The court convicted the accused and pronounced the sentence, he added.