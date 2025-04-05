6 held for 'sexually assaulting' woman in Bihar's Lakhisarai

Lakhisarai, Apr 5 (PTI) Six people have been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting an 18-year-old woman in Bihar’s Lakhisarai district, officials said on Saturday.

A manhunt has been launched to nab two other accused in the incident, which took place on Thursday, they said.

“According to the woman’s statement, one of the accused came in contact with her on a train and convinced her to deboard at Kiul railway station with the promise of a job. When she alighted, the accused called his friends and took her to an isolated place and sexually assaulted the woman,” Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Lakhisarai, Shivam Kumar, told PTI.

The accused then gave her Rs 100 and asked her to leave the place, Kumar said, quoting the woman.

“She went to Kawaiya police station and lodged a complaint against eight people. Police registered a case and immediately nabbed six of them. Two of the accused are still absconding and a search is underway to trace them,” the SDPO said.

The accused were arrested from an area under the jurisdiction of Kawaiya police station on Friday.

The woman was taken to the nearest government hospital for medical examination, Kumar added.