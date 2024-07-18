6 held for stealing Rs 3.5 cr from transport firm office at gunpoint in Delhi

New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) Six men have been arrested for allegedly stealing Rs 3.5 crore from a transport company office in north Delhi, police said on Thursday.

The police earlier said 12 people were held in connection with the armed robbery, which took place in the Kishanganj area last week.

According to the police, with the arrest of six people, the teams have recovered Rs 1.15 crore of the robbed money and further probe is on to nab the other accused.

Among those arrested, three are from Delhi -- Pramod Tomar (33), Shanu Ali (43), and Faisal (18) -- and as many from Madhya Pradesh -- Ankush Tomar (30), Kailash Chauhan (48), and Upender Kumar (36), the police said.

Chahuhan and Kumar were employees of the transport firm.

"On July 11, a PCR call was received at the Gulabi Bagh police station regarding robbery of cash from a transport company office in the Kishanganj area," Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) M K Meena said.

It was found that at about 10.45 pm, seven to eight people, covering their faces and carrying guns and knifes, forcefully entered the office and surrounded the staff members, snatched keys of the safety locker and robbed the cash, the DCP said.

Following the incident, an FIR was registered and multiple teams were formed to nab the accused.

"Our team interrogated the employees of the transport company. A team checked the CCTV footage, while another analysed the arrival route of the accused," Meena said.

Many vehicles which were near the transport company office during the time of robbery were checked and two cars linked to Pramod were found in close proximity, the officer said.

It was found that Pramod was present at Kishanganj Gulabi Bagh at the time of incident and later fled to Madhya Pradesh. A team was sent to Khajuraho and Chhatarpur in Madhya Pradesh looking for him, following which he was arrested.

"The accused Pramod Tomar revealed that he along-with his associates namely Ankush, Tanzim, Dev, Ranjan, Faizal, Shanu, and others carried out the heist on information of Upender and Kailash, who were employees of the transport company," said the DCP.

Ankush was arrested on the instance of Pramod. Chauhan, Kumar, Ali and Faisal were also nabbed later, he said.

Interrogation revealed that after carrying out the robbery, the accused fled to a hotel in Delhi and Ghaziabad and then to a flat in Nand Nagri in Delhi where they divided the loot money among themselves, the officer said.

He added that teams will arrest rest of the accused soon and will recover rest of the robbed money. PTI MHS BM MSN RPA