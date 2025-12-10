6 held in Jharkhand with drugs, illicit liquor

Medininagar, Dec 10 (PTI) Six people were arrested with drugs and illicit foreign liquor worth around Rs 10.84 lakh during separate operations in Jharkhand on Wednesday, police said.

In Palamu district, four persons were arrested while allegedly transporting illicit foreign liquor valued at over Rs 5 lakh in a car under Panki police station limits.

Lesliganj SDPO Manoj Kumar Jha said police recovered 480 bottles of the liquor packed in cartons, believed to be headed to Bihar.

Two of the accused have previous criminal records, he said.

In Garhwa district, two alleged drug peddlers were arrested with 29.2 gm of brown sugar during a raid in Garhdevi Mohalla.

Garhwa SDPO Neeraj Kumar said one of the accused admitted to procuring brown sugar from Sasaram, and selling it locally.

Police also seized Rs 2,80,720 in cash, two motorcycles and six mobile phones from the duo.

Further investigation is underway. PTI CORR RPS RBT