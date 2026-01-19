6 held over firing during land-related clash in Ranchi

Ranchi, Jan 19 (PTI) Six people were arrested in connection with firing during a clash over a land-related dispute in Jharkhand’s Ranchi, police said on Monday.

Three persons, including two brothers, suffered bullet injuries during the violent clash near Piska More on Saturday night over the division of Rs 55 lakh in a land deal.

"We have arrested six people in connection with incident," Ranchi SP (City) Paras Rana said.

He had on Sunday said that 10 people were detained in connection with the violence.

“Firing occurred from both sides, and two brothers, Akash Singh and Vikash Singh, from one group, and another person from the second group, suffered bullet injuries," Rana had said.

The police have recovered a country-made pistol with a cartridge, a four-wheeler, eight mobile phones from the accused, and lodged and an FIR in this regard. PTI RPS BDC RPS RBT