6 held with ganja in Jharkhand

Medininagar/Godda, Feb 3 (PTI) Six people, including four members of a family, were arrested with 17.50 kg ganja from two districts of Jharkhand, police said on Tuesday.

In Palamu, four people, including three women, were apprehended with 8.6 kg ganja, they said.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team made the arrests from a house in Madhushala Colony on Monday, an officer said.

The estimated market value of the seized ganja is around Rs 6 lakh, SP Reeshma Ramesan said.

In Jharkhand's Godda district, two persons were arrested with a total of 8.94 kg ganja worth around Rs 6.10 lakh from Amjora village under Mahagama police station limits following a raid, SDPO Chandrasekhar Azad said.