6 hurt in fire after boiler blast in chemical factory

Thane, May 23 (PTI) Six workers were injured after a major fire broke out following a boiler blast at a chemicals factory at Dombivli in Thane district of Maharashtra on Thursday, an official said.

The explosion occurred in the boiler of Amber Chemical Company located in Phase 2 of the Dombivli MIDC area, the official said.

The blast was so loud that it could be heard a kilometre away, an eyewitness said. Glass windows of adjoining building suffered cracks as a result of the blast, he added.

Fire and police personnel have reached the spot, the official said, adding efforts are on to bring the blaze under control.