6 hurt in fire after boiler blast in chemical factory in Thane district

Thane: At least six workers were injured after a major fire broke out following a boiler blast at a chemicals factory at Dombivli in Thane district of Maharashtra on Thursday, an official said.

The explosion occurred in the boiler of Amber Chemical Company located in Phase 2 of the Dombivli MIDC area, the official said.

The blast was so loud that it could be heard from a kilometre away, an eyewitness said. Glass windows of an adjoining building suffered cracks, while many houses in the vicinity were damaged due to the explosion, he added.

The injured workers have been rushed to a local hospital, a civic official said.

Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Disaster Management cell of the Thane civic body, said the explosion ripped through the chemicals factory around 13.40 pm.

The blaze triggered by the blast spread to three adjoining factories and thick plumes of smoke and fire could be seen from a long distance, he said.

Terming the incident tragic, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said eight people, who were trapped on the premises, have been rescued.

“Arrangements have been made to treat the injured and more ambulances have been kept ready. I have discussed with the Thane collector and they are also reaching the spot... Teams of NDRF, TDRF, and fire brigade have been called,” he said on X.

डोंबिवली एमआयडीसीतील अमुदान केमिकल कंपनीत बॉयलरचा स्फोट झाल्याची घटना दु:खद आहे.

8 जण या घटनेत अडकले होते. त्यांना बाहेर काढण्यात आले आहे. जखमींच्या उपचाराची व्यवस्था करण्यात आली असून आणखी रुग्णवाहिका सज्ज ठेवण्यात आल्या आहेत. जिल्हाधिकार्‍यांशी माझी चर्चा झाली असून, तेही 10… — Devendra Fadnavis (Modi Ka Parivar) (@Dev_Fadnavis) May 23, 2024

“I pray to God for the speedy recovery of the injured,” he added.

A brigade call was given following which eight fire engines were rushed to the spot, said Tadvi.

Teams from Thane civic body’s Regional Disaster Management Cell and 13 jawans from the Thane Disaster Response Force have also reached the scene, the official said, adding efforts are on to bring the blaze under control.