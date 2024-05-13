6, including 3 juveniles, nabbed for stabbing man to death in north Delhi

New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) Six people, including three juveniles, have been nabbed in connection with a man's killing by stabbing him more than 100 times allegedly by a group of individuals in north Delhi, police said on Monday.

The accused were identified as Ajeet Kumar Jha (22), Iqbal (19), Shiva (20), and three juveniles aged 14 to 17 years, they said.

"A PCR call regarding a body was received at the Sarai Rohilla police station on May 9. The body was shifted to the Bara Hindu Rao Hospital. The deceased was identified as Ravi Yadav, a resident of Patel Nagar, by his wife Savitri," Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) M K Meena said.

The officer further said that the victim's wife said that her husband Yadav was the complainant and eyewitness in a case of murder and attempt to murder in which a man named Kishan was arrested, and was released on bail recently.

"Our teams conducted several raids at possible hideouts of the suspected persons and nabbed one of the accused, identified as Ajeet Kumar Jha, from the Zakhira area in Delhi on May 10," said the DCP.

Jha allegedly confessed that he along with Shiva, Iqbal, and three juveniles killed Yadav.

"Jha also disclosed that in 2020, a man named Rajan was killed in a fight with Ravi Yadav. Shiva is the younger brother of Rajan. A man named Rahulla made a phone call to a juvenile saying that Yadav be assassinated as soon as possible," said the DCP.

The juvenile allegedly hatched a conspiracy with Shiva, Iqbal, and two other minors, and they decided to kill Yadav on May 9, the DCP added.

The teams traced the location of the other accused and nabbed them, the DCP said. PTI BM BM MNK MNK