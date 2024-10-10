6 injured after clash over burning of firecrackers near Durga Puja pandal in UP's Gonda

Gonda, Oct 10 (PTI) Six people were injured in a clash between two communities over the burning of firecrackers near a Durga Puja pandal in the Chapiya area here, an official said on Thursday.

An FIR has been registered in the matter and police have detained some people for questioning, he said.

Local residents in Maskanwa town had set up a Durga Puja pandal on Wednesday night and children were burning firecrackers, Chhapiya police station in-charge Krishna Gopal Rai said.

Aslam, Sultana, and Munna, who live nearby, objected to the burning of firecrackers and threw stones at the children, Rai said quoting the complaint filed by one Dinesh Kumar, the father of one of the children.

Kumar also alleged in the complaint that the trio abused Hindu gods, Rai added.

Rai said the accused trio called 15 to 20 accomplices to the spot and attacked the members of the other community resulting in injuries to Lali, Rajesh, Vikas, Ganesh Kamalapuri, Shiv Prasad and Rohan Jaiswal.

Rai said police reached the spot and brought the situation under control. District Magistrate Neha Sharma, Superintendent of Police Vineet Jaiswal and other senior officers also visited the area, he added.

On the complaint of Kumar, a case has been registered against 12 named and 20 unidentified people under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Rai said.

Additional police force has been deployed in the area to ensure peace, he added.