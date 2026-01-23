6 injured after SUV rammed into cab in Gurugram, driver arrested

Gurugram, Jan 23 (PTI) Six persons were injured after an MBA student, driving his SUV in the wrong direction, rammed it into a cab carrying employees of a private company on Golf Course Road here, police said on Friday.

The accused, who left the vehicle with his two friends and fled the spot, has been arrested, police said.

Vinod Kumar, a resident of Delhi's Swaroop Nagar, in his complaint alleged that on Tuesday late night, he was driving to DLF Phase 3, carrying employees of Genpact Company -- Mutahir Hussain, Ankita Sen Gupta, Shreya Kumari, Shanu Sharma, and Anshika Kumari.

"When we reached Golf Course Road near La Lagoon Society, Sector 54, an SUV (Fortuner) with a Rajasthan number plate, coming from the wrong direction, hit my car and then collided with the divider. All the people in the vehicle suffered serious injuries," Kumar, in his complaint, said.

Police arrested Rahul, 23, an MBA student, on Friday. He is a native of Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district and currently lives in Gurugram's Sushant Lok, Sector 57, the spokesperson of Gurugram police said.

During questioning, Rahul admitted to the crime and revealed that the Fortuner is owned by his father, he said.

The accused was let off on bail after he joined the investigation, while a further probe is underway, the spokesperson said.