6 injured after water tank collapses in residential colony in Mathura

Mathura (UP), Jun 30 (PTI) At least six persons sustained serious injuries after a water tank in a residential colony here collapsed on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place at around 6.00 pm in the Krishna Vihar Colony, developed by the Uttar Pradesh Awas Vikas Parishad, officials said.

According to DM Shailendra Kumar Singh, the water tank was built three years ago.

Meanwhile, the PRO of Mathura SSP said the injured persons are undergoing treatment at the district hospital.