6 injured as doctor's car rams into parked vehicles in Thane district

Thane, Feb 26 (PTI) At least six people were injured, two of them seriously, when a speeding car driven by a doctor rammed into multiple parked vehicles in the Kalyan area of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Thursday.

According to police officials, the driver of the four-wheeler suddenly lost control of the car, which then crashed into three to four vehicles parked along the roadside on Wednesday morning.

The car driver, identified as Dr Sanjay Bendale, has been detained by the Khadakpada police in connection with the accident, which left six people injured, they said.

"The impact of the crash was so severe that two-wheelers parked in the vicinity were heavily damaged. Local residents rushed to the spot to assist the victims and shifted them to a nearby hospital," an official said.

Of the injured, two sustained grievous wounds and are currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital, he said.

Police are investigating whether a technical failure or human error led to the crash, according to the official.

An offence has been registered against the doctor under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), he added. PTI COR RSY