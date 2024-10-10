6 injured as firecrackers explode during religious procession in Punjab

Hoshiarpur, Oct 10 (PTI) Six people were injured after a bag containing firecrackers accidentally caught fire and exploded during a religious procession here on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place in the Prahlad Nagar area, police said, adding that due to the intensity of the explosion, the windows of nearby houses, shops and cars got damaged.

Several people were bursting firecrackers during the procession. A bag full of firecrackers hanging around a man's neck accidentally caught fire and exploded, police said.

The injured were taken to a local hospital, where four of them were discharged after receiving first aid.

Two people -- Sarath and Pardeep Kumar -- were referred to a private hospital as their condition was critical, police said, adding that the incident is being probed. PTI COR CHS RHL