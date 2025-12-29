6 injured as reversing BEST bus hits pedestrians in Mumbai's Bhandup

Mumbai, Dec 29 (PTI) A reversing bus of Mumbai's civic-run transport undertaking BEST hit pedestrians on Monday night, leaving five to six people injured, a police official said.

According to the official, the incident took place at busy Station Road in suburban Bhandup.

The injured persons were admitted to a nearby hospital, he added.

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) operates a large fleet of buses, covering the city and its neighbouring urban areas. PTI ZA VT RSY