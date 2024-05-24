6 injured as two rival groups clash in Kanpur, 12 held

Kanpur (UP), May 24 (PTI) Around six people, including women, were injured when members of two groups equipped with firearms, sticks and rods clashed in Kanpur Dehat district over personal rivalry, police said on Friday.

Twelve persons were arrested following the incident that took place in the Arya Nagar area on Thursday. The clash was preceded by separate attacks by the rival groups on each other, the police said.

Noting the delay in police action in the attacks which led to the clash, a departmental inquiry has been ordered to probe the role of the officials concerned in the matter, they said.

The arrested persons were produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate on Friday from where they were sent to jail, the police said.

The injured persons were admitted to a Community Health Centre in Akbarpur. Five people suffered minor injuries and were discharged after first aid while the condition of one, who is among the booked persons, is said to be critical, they added.

According to the police, an altercation broke out at Rajendra Chauraha in Arya Nagar on Wednesday evening when Deepu, Harikishan and their aides allegedly attacked Sanjay Singh when he on his way home, accompanied by one Lucky Senger.

Sanjay's mother Neelam Singh lodged an FIR at the Raniya police station against 20 people and named nine of them in the FIR.

Following this, Chetan Singh got a case registered on Thursday stating he was allegedly "beaten mercilessly" by Sanjay Senger, his sons Lucky Senger and Arpit Senger and their 3 dozen aides when he was out eating at a food stall.

Soon after the news spread about the FIRs lodged with the police, the members of both groups came face to face and clashed with each other on Thursday night. They allegedly indulged in brick batting and resorted to firing, leaving several persons seriously injured, a police official said.

Deputy IG (Kanpur range) Jogendra Kumar told PTI that he inspected the crime scene and made marathon discussions with the district police officials to take stock of the seriousness of the matter and police action following the incident.

Noting the delay in police action resulting in repeat clashes, an inquiry has been ordered to probe the role of local police officials, he added.

The inquiry has been handed over to Rajesh Pandey, Additional SP, Kanpur Dehat, who has been asked to submit the findings at the earliest, the DIG said and added that action will be taken only after the fact finding report is submitted. The arrested persons were identified as Vishwanath Singh (26), Vishram Singh (36), Madan Singh (19), Ritesh Singh (23), Dipak Singh (19), Devendra Singh (19), Babu (20), Dharmendra Singh alias Dharma (32), Ravikant Gupta (35), Chote Lal Gupta (65), Saurabh Gupta (26) and his brother Piyush Gupta (30), all residents of Arya Nagar in Kanpur Dehat district.

The accused have been booked under relevant sections, including rioting, attempt to murder and causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty, under the Indian Penal Code and Criminal Law Amendment Act. PTI COR NAV RPA