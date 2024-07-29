6 injured in fire at south Delhi restaurant

New Delhi, July 29 (PTI) Six people were injured in a fire early Monday at a restaurant in the INA market in south Delhi which also engulfed two adjacent fast food joints, officials said.

They said a call about the blaze was received at 3.18 am and seven fire tenders were pressed into service.

They took about two hours to douse the fire, a Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official said.

Some restaurant workers sleeping inside got injured in the fire that also gutted two adjacent fast food joints, he said.

The official said two of the injured were admitted to the AIIMS while four others at the Safdarjung Hospital.

A short circuit is suspected to have caused the fire, he said, adding further probe is underway. PTI ALK TIR TIR