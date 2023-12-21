6 injured in gas cylinder blast at Kolkata's Kestopur

Kolkata, Dec 21 (PTI) At least six persons were injured after a few gas cylinders reportedly exploded inside an eatery in Kestopur area here on Thursday afternoon, police said.

The incident took place at Rabindrapally market around 12.45 pm, they said.

Two fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames, a senior officer of Bidhannagar Police said.

"There was a loud sound before the blast. It appears that the gas cylinders stored inside the eatery exploded, leading to a fire.

“The condition of one of the injured persons is critical and he is being treated at a local nursing home. If needed, we will shift him to a bigger facility. Others have minor burn injuries," the officer told PTI.

A team of forensic experts has reached the spot to carry out neccessary investigation, he added. PTI SCH RBT