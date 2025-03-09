6 injured in road crash involving 3 vehicles in Thane

Thane, Mar 9 (PTI) Six persons, including a toddler, were injured in an accident involving three vehicles in Thane city of Maharashtra in the wee hours of Sunday, officials said.

The incident took place at 1.26 am at Cadbury junction bridge on the Eastern Express Highway, which is also the Mumbai-Nashik route, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

Traffic on the route was affected for sometime.

The driver of a sand-laden dumper heading from Mulund Check Naka to Kasheli lost control over the wheels and as a result, the vehicle collided with a truck.

Due to the impact, the truck hit a car which was proceeding ahead while on way from Marine Drive in Mumbai to Anand Nagar on Ghodbunder Road in Thane, the official said.

Two of the car occupants got trapped in the vehicle.

After being alerted, local fire personnel and the regional disaster management cell team rushed to the spot and pulled out the six occupants of the car. The rescue operation took nearly one hour, the official said.

The six injured persons, including a one-year-old child and two other minors, were rushed to a private hospital for treatment, the official said.

Due to the accident, traffic from the Cadbury bridge to Ghodbunder Road was closed for nearly an hour, he said.

Vehicles were diverted to the service road, causing slow movement.

Later, the fire brigade personnel, disaster management teams and traffic police shifted all the three damaged vehicles to the roadside and traffic movement on the route was fully restored.

Search was on for the dumper driver, who fled the spot after the incident, police said.

A case was registered against the dumper driver under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicles Act. PTI COR GK