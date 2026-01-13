6 inter-state cyber fraudsters arrested in Jharkhand’s Bokaro

Bokaro, Jan 13 (PTI) Police have arrested six inter-state cyber fraudsters and seized 13 mobile phones from their possession in Jharkhand’s Bokaro district, officials said.

The arrests were made on Monday following a tip-off during a raid at Vaishnavi Complex under the Chira Chas police station limits, SP Harvindra Singh said.

Five of the accused are residents of Bihar, while one hails from Jamshedpur in Jharkhand, he said.

One of the accused has criminal cases pending against him at various police stations in Bihar, he said.

An FIR has been registered under sections of the Information Technology Act, 2000, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, following the arrests, police said.