6 jaggery units sealed in UP's Muzaffarnagar for causing pollution

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Nov 5 (PTI) Six jaggery manufacturing units in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district were sealed on Wednesday for causing air pollution, officials said.

According to Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board, the action was taken during an inspection in Dida Heri village under the Charthawal police station area.

Gitesh Chandra, Board's regional officer, said that during checking, the units were found using banned materials, such as plastic and cloth, to ignite fires to make jaggery.

A penalty of Rs 5,000 each has also been recommended against the owners of the six units, the officer added.

All six jaggery units have been sealed following the violations, officials said.

Muzaffarnagar and its neighbouring Shamli in western UP are prominent sugarcane cultivation and jaggery-producing districts in the state. PTI COR KIS AMJ AMJ