6 juveniles, 5 adults booked for defaming Rudraprayag woman with porn clip

Rudraprayag (U'Khand), Oct 30 (PTI) Eleven people, six of them juveniles, were booked for allegedly linking a local woman to a porn clip originating from Hyderabad, police on Thursday said.

Rudraprayag Superintendent of Police (SP) Akshay Konde told reporters that the accused included administrators of four WhatsApp groups where the clip was allegedly shared.

They were booked at the Agastyamuni Police Station under the Information Technology (IT) Act and sections of the Indian Penal Code, he said.

Konde said the action came on the complaint of the victim's father, who claimed the woman in the clip was not her daughter and she was being defamed.

A case was registered under Section 79 of the Indian Penal Code (insulting a woman/violation of privacy) and Section 67A of the IT Act (publishing/transmitting material containing sexually explicit acts or conduct in electronic form).

The officer said that the investigation revealed that the video was uploaded to various porn sites in 2023 and is linked to Hyderabad, and that it has no local connection.

Police are identifying more suspects involved in the affair and bringing them to book, Konde said. PTI COR VN VN